Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.