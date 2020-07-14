The Salida Wine Festival won’t take place this year. With continued uncertainty surrounding large-scale events and in the interest, and safety for the Salida community, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce decided to cancel the ninth annual festival. The Salida Wine Fest was scheduled to take place Sept. 12 at Alpine Park.
“The decision to cancel was, of course, fraught with emotions of disappointment for our vendors and for the town as well,” said Lori Roberts, chamber executive director in a press release. “We simply had to look at the big picture and focus on the health and welfare of everyone involved.”
To keep the Salida Winefest spirit alive, limited-edition collector’s posters will be available for purchase this week at the chamber, located at 406 W. U.S. 50 in Salida.
Local Salida artist Jared Jacob, with Sunday Lounge designed the featured poster graphic for this year’s event. The colorful poster features a bird in flight over the Collegiate peaks and high mountain trees. The little blue bird’s body is cleverly configured with a wine glass at its center with the Colorado emblem setting behind the mountains in the distance.
Proceeds from the posters will directly benefit the chamber.
T-shirts and posters from the Brewers Rendezvous, which was canceled as well, is also available online and at the chamber, respectively.
“We applaud all our food vendors, artists and wineries for doing their best with pivoting and reinventing however best they could, with ways to continue conducting business,” Roberts said. “The wine fest, like our beer fest, serve as major fundraisers for the Salida Chamber. However we remain strong with the vigilance of our amazingly strong member businesses and spirit of the entire community. We have all worked hard to stay ahead of things and look forward to seeing you next year when we will be toasting our 10th annual.”
For more information about the Salida Wine Festival or purchasing posters, people can contact the chamber at office@salidachamber.org or 719-539-2068.
