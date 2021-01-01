Chaffee County Public health reported 14 cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Those cases brought the 7-day count to 28 cases and a 14-day count of 82 cases, with a 14-day positivity rate of 5.55 percent as of Wednesday.
The county pandemic total was 881 cases.
Of the 28 cases in the past week, 11 were in the north end of the county, 14 in the south end and 3 undetermined.
By age group, the most recent cases break down to:
Younger than 182
18-292
30-399
40-498
50-593
60-692
70 and older2
Currently there are no cases reported at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
By far the most common type of spread in the past month has been person-to-person contact with a positive COVID-19 resident at 64.6 percent of cases.
Colorado Department of Corrections reported Buena Vista Correctional Facility currently has 71 active cases of the virus.
Statewide Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported a pandemic total of 334,097 cases as of Thursday, with 3,907 deaths.
Thursday saw 2,433 cases reported in the state and a seven-day moving average of 1,817 cases per day.
The state’s 7-day positivity rate was at 6.9 percent as of Thursday.
Chaffee County is currently listed as in the orange high-risk zone and enforcing stricter public health orders on the state’s COVID-19 dial dashboard.
