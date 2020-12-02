Chaffee County will move to the “orange” restrictive level at 5 p.m. Friday, Chaffee County Public Health reported Tuesday evening.
Colorado Department of Public Health made the decision, a result of the continued rising incidence of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Chaffee County implemented plan and strategies during the last month have not worked, according to the health department. “The stakes are now higher than they have been post stay at home.”
Result of moving from yellow to orange level is that the capacity for most sectors is reduced to 25 percent, down from 50 percent.
“We understand that for many in our business community, the reduction in capacity, especially due to the colder weather and limited options, is crippling,” Andrea Carlstrom Chaffee County Public Health director said.
Carlstrom encouraged residents to work now to keep the county from going into a more restrictive red level.
“If ever there was a time to make the right decisions, even though they are challenging, it is now. It is going to take each and every one of us, and if anyone can do it, Chaffee County can,” she said.
Currently there are no restrictions on short-term lodging, including hotels, motels and rentals.
Chaffee County is still open to tourism and visitors as long as everyone is following state and local health orders.
“We know this is frustrating for some who see visitors having fun while others are staying home. Let’s do what we can to safely support our local economy on this tightrope that we continue to walk,” Carlstrom said.
An amended local public health order will go into effect Friday evening to reflect the new orange level restrictions.
Chaffee County Public Health is asking residents observe the following:
• Though not encouraged, limit social interactions to no more than 10 people from two households.
• Wear a mask.
• Socially distance.
• Symptomatic individuals should not leave their house.
• Individuals who are isolated or quarantined should follow those orders.
• Use creative curbside delivery, appointments and online options, especially high risk populations.
Chaffees Got HEART has launched to unite residents during this time of need, Carlstrom wrote.
Take the pledge to follow the five commitments to containment at www.chaffeesgotheart.com.
“Even though a vaccine is on the horizon, and the holidays are amidst us, we must be diligent to keep our beloved county safe,” Carlstrom said.
For more information on the statewide COVID-19 dashboard and dial, log on to: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial/covid-19-dial-dashboard.
For the capacity restrictions associated with level and sector, log on to: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kGtoAlK9qtU1fwQGUss2yYTWKtc3ocMX/view.
