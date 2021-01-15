Saguache County has administered 120 COVID-19 vaccinations to responders and county residents 70 years and older.
Saguache County Public Health have immunized a total of 301 people with their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
For updates log on to https://www.saguachecounty.net/index.php/departments/public-health.
And on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saguachehealth.
Saguache County residents age 70 or older, may call Saguache County Public Health at 719-655-2533 to get on the vaccination wait list.
