The total number of pandemic cases of COVID-19 for Chaffee County pushed up to 707 this week with the addition of seven cases on Tuesday (five in the general community and two staff members at Buena Vista Correctional Complex) and five general community cases reported Thursday. No cases were reported for Wednesday.
During the last week Chaffee County Public Health reported a total of 47 new cases. The county’s positivity rate stood at 5.56 percent as of Wednesday.
Across the state, Front Range counties which spent most of December in the red level on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard dial, have been downgraded to orange level.
The state’s pandemic total number of COVID-19 cases was 352,923 as of Thursday’s report, with 4,107 deaths directly due to the virus.
Following a holiday decrease, the statewide seven-day positivity rate was up to 8.01 percent.
Thursday 2,928 new cases were reported across the state.
As of Thursday 138,607 Coloradoans had received a first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Of those, 5,527 people had received their second dose.
Across the state there are currently 296 vaccine providers.
Those currently being vaccinated fall into phase 1A and 1B of the vaccination time line, with those 70 and older currently having priority in the 1B phase.
