COVID-19 cases in Chaffee County reached a pandemic total of 657 as 17 new cases of the virus were diagnosed in the county Wednesday.
In the last seven days 72 cases were identified, only one of which, a 63-year-old south end man, is hospitalized.
Of those 72 cases the highest proportion, 21, are younger than 18.
Other age groups affected break down to:
Age group Cases
18-29 3
30-39 8
40-49 13
50-59 10
60-69 9
70 and older 8
As of Wednesday 89 tests were still pending through Chaffee County public Health. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center had 16 results pending.
