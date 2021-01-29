New variants, continue masking, avoid gatherings

Editor’s note: The information in this question and answer column is true at the time of publication; however, new information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant. This is part of an ongoing column about COVID-19 news and science.
Question: The new variants: What the heck is a variant, and do I need to be scared?
Answer: Just when we thought wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing was getting us in the right direction, we learn about some new variant.
A variant is a version of the virus that has changed from the original or the one more commonly found in a community.
All viruses change, meaning they mutate over time. The majority of changes do not cause any problems in people.
In general, viruses get less deadly over time. However, there are some that change in ways we don’t fully understand as the three described below indicate.
In the case of the versions coming from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil we don’t yet know several things.
Are they more transmissible, meaning easier for the virus to go from one person to another? Are they more virulent meaning they make you sicker? And will the current vaccines be able to also work against them?
One part of the problem in the USA, is we do very little ‘typing’ of the coronavirus.
This means, we don’t really know how much of any of these new versions of the coronavirus are in the country or for that matter in Chaffee County.
We do know that the UK version was first isolated in Colorado several weeks ago from someone who had not traveled overseas.
This means that there is more of this version in the country than we are testing for currently.
The current variants are listed below: each variant has an identifying letter and number
United Kingdom variant (B1.1.7) The UK variant was first found in September and has spread to many countries in Europe and the USA.
It is expected to be the dominant form by the spring in this country. It is likely more transmissible, though it is not clear if it is more virulent.
At this point vaccine makers are trying to decide if the current vaccine will be effective to this variant as it is to the existing one. If not, they can update the vaccine.
Brazil variant (P.1) The variant from Brazil was initially found last July and has spread throughout the world.
The first reported case in the USA was earlier this week in Minnesota from someone who had traveled to Brazil.
It appears more transmissible as the part of the virus that attaches itself to cells, the spike protein, has changed.
Vaccine makers have some early data that the vaccines currently available may be somewhat less effective.
South African variant (501Y.V2) The SA variant was first discovered in September and is currently present in many countries worldwide, but not yet in the USA.
It is similar to the UK variant and therefore more transmissible. Very early data suggests current vaccines may be less effective.
As of Jan. 27, 2021, Colorado has reported ten cases of the UK variant.
There are currently no reported variants in Chaffee County, according to Andrea Carlstrom, director of Chaffee County Public Health and incident command for COVID-19.
Staying healthy means especially avoiding small indoor gatherings where folks are not carefully masking, distancing etc. as 80 percent of new infections come from these superspreader events.
Remaining vigilant when new more transmissible variants arise is critical.
The good news, vaccine makers say they can update their vaccines to cover the emerging variants, similar to updated flu vaccines.
Dr. Lydia Segal is trying to be a retired board-certified family practice doctor who also has a Masters in Public Health.(In a former life she was a general assignment reporter for a newspaper in Arizona. ) Currently she also co-teaches at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with the pelvic physical therapists classes on men’s and women’s health.
