Chaffee County Public Health reported another 11 positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the two week case count to 98.
CCPH data shows 67 currently active cases of the virus.
By age group those active cases break down to:
Age range Cases
0-17 11
18-29 11
30-39 9
40-49 13
50-59 1
60-69 14
70 and older 8
Included in the new batch of positive test results is a Buena Vista Correctional Complex employee.
The Department of Corrections facility is experiencing a second outbreak, which began in mid-October.
Corrections reports 19 staff members affected in the latest outbreak. Public health’s data shows six of those live in Chaffee County.
To date, 63 inmates have tested positive for the virus, bringing the pandemic total at the correctional complex to 261.
