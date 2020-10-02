The total COVID-19 case count in Chaffee County rose to 346 Thursday.
That number represents cases identified since data collection began in March and includes numbers from previous outbreaks at Buena Vista Correctional Complex and Columbine Manor Care Center, both of which have since resolved.
The two additional cases identified by Chaffee County Public Health Tuesday and Thursday were located in the north end of the county.
Both cases were in the general community and are currently resting at home.
The current two-week positivity rate in Chaffee County is now 1.74 percent, down from last week’s 2.6 percent.
CCPH reminds Chaffee County residents to follow the “Five Commitments” to minimize exposure to the virus:
• Maintaining 6 feet of distance.
• Washing hands often.
• Wearing face coverings in public.
• Getting tested if symptoms develop.
• Staying home when sick.
For more information visit chaffeecounty.org and click on the red COVID-19 link.
