Gov. Jared Polis extended Colorado’s mask mandate for another month with new modifications Friday. The revised mandate will be in effect until May 2.
“As we take steps to return Coloradans to work and return to life as normal, we must continue to take measures to facilitate reopening the economy while protecting public health by incorporating best practices to protect individuals from infection,” the governor’s executive order stated.
Two new sets of requirements for masking will apply depending on a county’s local metrics.
The updated Executive Order will continue to require mask-wearing for all counties in schools (including for extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, Emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulance service centers, urgent care centers, non-ambulatory surgical structures, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures), personal services (hair salons, nail salons, esthetician services, body art professionals, etc.) and limited health care settings as defined by Public Health Order 20-36, congregate care facilities, prisons and jails.
In counties with one-week disease incidence rates in excess of 35 per 100,000, which are currently known in Dial 3.0 as blue, yellow, orange, red and purple counties, masks must also be worn in public indoor settings where 10 or more unvaccinated individuals or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present, a press release stated.
As of April 2, there were 31 counties at level green, and 33 counties at level blue, yellow, orange or red.
Currently Chaffee County is listed as being in level blue.
Local communities may have additional mask restrictions.
As in the past, local public health orders, where they are stricter than state orders, supercede them.
