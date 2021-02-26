NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
BACKGROUND: This week, I will review the questions surrounding what is fair in vaccine phases, the numbers and ‘wait lists’.
QUESTION: Currently in Colorado and most of the county, there is a phased roll out of vaccines based on age, medical conditions and employment, placing people at higher risk first.
Currently the county is in phase 1B.2 (log on to https://covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans/vaccine/vaccine-for-coloradans for phase descriptions).
Is it better to give more people a single dose or have fewer people get the full series?
ANSWER: There is an ongoing debate as to the best way to roll out the limited supply of vaccines.
There is no correct or easy answer. Because the first two vaccine companies developed and tested a two dose series, the CDC, FDA and other infectious disease experts have been hesitant to suggest a one dose now and one dose later plan.
QUESTION: Is it OK if the timing of the second dose gets stretched out? If so, how far apart would you still get the same immune response?
ANSWER: This is an excellent question. There is some data from Pfizer and Moderna that suggests stretching out the second dose eight to 12 weeks after dose one would not be detrimental to the longer term immune response.
Many infectious disease experts agree. The United Kingdom has taken the second dose later on approach in an attempt to get more people vaccinated.
QUESTION: Where does Colorado stand in percent immunization?
ANSWER: Based on the CDC numbers on Feb 20, 2021:
Location % given first dose % given second dose
USA 13 5.7
Colorado 14 6
QUESTION: How many people in the county have been immunized?
ANSWER: Chaffee County Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center have fully vaccinated 2,599 as of Feb. 19. Data from pharmacies in the county were not available at this time.
Organization first shot fully vaccinated
CCPH 2,679 1,689
HRRMC 1,305 910
QUESTION: I hear there are vaccines going to waste, is that true?
ANSWER: Andrea Carlstrom of Chaffee County Public Health states not one vaccine has gone to waste. Allison Gergley of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center also states that all doses are used. The hospital pharmacy department keeps full control of all doses.
QUESTION: I hear some counties have wait lists for any unused vaccines, how come we don’t have that here?
ANSWER: Carlstrom and Gergley state neither the county public health department nor the hospital currently have wait lists.
County policy does allow people who are in the current phase who do not have an appointment to wait at the end of a clinic shift for any vaccines that were not used by people who did not show up.
There is only a limited amount and it is not guaranteed that there will be any at the end of the clinic shift.
There are no plans currently to create a wait list as this system is currently working. HRRMC states they are going to create a wait list online scheduler in March for people who are in the current phase.
QUESTION: Are there some getting immunized who are not in the current phase?
ANSWER: Both public health and HRRMC are working to only immunize people who are eligible.
There may be a handful of people who have not been eligible who may have gotten an extra dose that would be unused otherwise.
This is the rare exception and not the rule as the demand is exceeding the supply.
Also, Governor Jared Polis announced that vaccine providers should not ID recipients or ask for proof of employment.
He stated “we are depending on personal responsibility and accountability and look forward to the day that phasing is obsolete”.
QUESTION: What happens now that I have been fully vaccinated, meaning two shots and two weeks?
ANSWER: We all still need to follow mitigation protocols like masking, hand washing, social distancing and staying home.
In the near future, CDC will be releasing guidelines for life after being fully vaccinated.
Most importantly, it does mean we are basically safe from getting a form of COVID-19 that is fatal or would put us in the hospital. And that is a good thing.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below.
Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/
Buena Vista resources for vaccines: Buena Vista Drug and Valley-Wide Health
LUNCH AND LEARN: via zoom hosted by the Chaffee County Public Health Nurses has been recorded and placed on the public health page and Facebook page for review.
Next lunch and learn is at noon Feb. 25 noon.
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/85615095570
Passcode: 879014
Call-in: 1-253-215-8782
QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-19 related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
Dr. Lydia Segal is trying to be a retired board-certified family practice doctor who also has a Masters in Public Health.(In a former life she was a general assignment reporter for a newspaper in Arizona. ) Currently she also co-teaches at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with the pelvic physical therapists classes on men’s and women’s health.
