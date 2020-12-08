Chaffee County’s two-week positivity rate rose to 5.26 percent Monday with the addition of 22 newly identified cases of COVID-19 reported from Saturday to Monday.
Chaffee County Public health reported 83 cases during the last seven days. The age breakdown of the week’s positive cases is:
17 and younger 21
18-29 12
30-39 13
40-49 14
50-59 12
60-69 7
70 and older 4
Chaffee County has now had 710 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Excluding cases at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, the total is 483.
With an estimated 2019 population of 20,356 and that brings the percent of the affected population to 2.37 percent throughout the pandemic.
Chaffee County was placed on the Colorado COVID dial level of orange – high risk Friday.
Public health has drafted a new order to address the higher level of restrictions, which is expected to be signed today by the Chaffee County Commissioners.
Colorado School of Public Health released an updated modeling report Saturday which found an estimated one in 40 Coloradans are now infectious, the highest prevalence to date.
Other data found:
• The effective reproductive number is approximately 1.2, lower than last week, but indicating continued growth of the epidemic. Infections are continuing to rise, although at a slower rate than last week. Estimated transmission control has increased from 66 percent to 71 percent since last week. These estimates reflect infections occurring before Thanksgiving and do not yet reflect any impact of Thanksgiving travel or gatherings.
• During the next two weeks, COVID-19 hospital demand will likely reach or exceed 2,120 beds. Because of increased contacts during Thanksgiving, demand could be greater.
• On the current trajectory, COVID-19 hospital and ICU demand may stay within surge capacity estimates during the next four weeks, even with modest increases in contacts during the Thanksgiving holiday.
But further reductions in transmission control, associated with increases in contacts during the holidays could lead to hospital and ICU demand above surge capacity estimates.
With one in 40 Coloradans estimated to be infected, the overall impact of the Thanksgiving holiday won’t be seen for at least another week the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.