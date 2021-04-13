Vaccinations continue

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to roll out in Chaffee County.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health Director told Chaffee County Board of Health Monday 54.4 percent of the county’s population had received at least the first dose of a two dose vaccine and 41.3 percent had been fully immunized.
As the county downsizes vaccination events, Carlstrom said they will be sunsetting the Moderna vaccine because it is distributed in high volume dose shipments which makes it more difficult to schedule smaller vaccination events.
Public health will be continue to order and distribute Pfizer vaccines moving forward.
Upcoming vaccination events include:
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will host a Pfizer first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St.
To register visit https://www.comassvax.org/reg/2012477569
Those receiving a two dose vaccine are advised to refer to the vaccination card received following the first dose for second dose dates. There are specific dates and slots open for second doses.
