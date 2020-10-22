Salida School District hit the pause button on in-person learning this week after four people connected with the schools were diagnosed with positive cases of COVID-19 Monday and Tuesday.
Approximately 250 staff and students within the district are under quarantine orders as an additional safety strategy to slow and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, reported Superintendent David Blackburn in a letter to district families.
The district switched to remote learning in all schools Wednesday following the identification of four cases of COVID-19 with connections to Salida schools, identified by Chaffee County Public Health.
The district announced Wednesday afternoon that all Salida Schools, with the exception of Horizons Exploratory Academy, would remain in remote learning mode Thursday.
As the only school in the district that does not have any connections with recently diagnosed COVID-19 cases, HEA will return to in-person learning today.
The district hopes to reopen Longfellow Elementary School and Salida Early Childhood Center by Tuesday.
The other three schools, Salida High School, Salida Middle School and Crest Academy, will continue remote learning through Nov. 2.
All students are set to return for in-person instruction Nov. 3.
“We made it 10 out of 36 weeks before what we expected actually occurred. This is not a surprise. Now we will respond in ways that we planned. Salida and Poncha Springs can do this – we have to,” Blackburn said.
The first case, identified Monday evening, was connected to Salida High School, which immediately began remote learning Tuesday.
By Tuesday afternoon, it was discovered a second set of positive tests had connections to Longfellow Elementary and Salida Middle schools and Crest Academy.
As a result, all Salida schools reverted to remote learning to allow for contact tracing and evaluate risks.
Blackburn said the reality is that too many staff are out to continue with in-person instruction.
In addition, staff believe they can complete the best instruction for all by having all students in a similar situation, he stated.
“Keeping the younger grades with in-person instruction is our first priority,” Blackburn said.
He said, “This interruption is a problem we predicted and are responding accordingly. The numbers developed in such a quick way that we needed to move into a ‘red’ response zone.”
Blackburn said the cases connected to the schools were a result of travel and the virus was spread through social circles.
Blackburn asked parents to honor the quarantine requests and ask for help if necessary.
“In-person instruction is essential for our kids and represents far more than our larger community. These pauses are a way for us to find a path back to safely offering in-person instruction,” he said.
Wednesday’s planned SHS remote concert broadcast from the football stadium was also postponed due to the current conditions.
