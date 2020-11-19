Colorado Department of Public Health will add a level to the state’s COVID-19 dial and move several counties into higher levels of restriction as the number of cases of the virus continue to increase across the state.
Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, La Plata, Logan, Mesa, Morgan, Routt, Summit and Washington counties will be moved to the red zone.
Moving into the orange zone are Costilla, Custer, Lake, Montezuma, Pitkin and San Juan counties.
Las Animas and Gunnison counties will move to yellow.
There are currently 1,378 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Colorado hospitals filling about 17 percent of available hospital beds across the state.
The state’s seven day moving average stood at 4,499 Wednesday.
Chaffee County remains at level yellow.
Chaffee County Public Health recently introduced mitigation strategies to counter a recent rise in the number of cases county-wide.
Tuesday and Wednesday the county added 12 new cases to the pandemic tally, bringing the 14 day count to 75 cases and the total count to 532 since March.
Beginning Friday the state’s COVID-19 dial will include a new purple level as the highest level of precaution.
In a press release Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE “Coloradans must take proactive steps to reduce the spread of the virus to protect their families and communities. Wear a mask, avoid in-person interactions with people from outside your household and wash your hands frequently.
“If we are not careful now, we risk plunging into the deep end of the dial, where hospitals are not able to serve everyone who needs care, whether they are COVID-19 patients or other types of patients. It’s up to all Coloradans to help our essential health care workers save lives,” she said.
