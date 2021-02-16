For the first time in more than 50 years the annual traditional Shrove Tuesday pancake supper won’t be held this year. As with many Salida traditions, COVID-19 has gotten in the way of public gatherings.
The popular event held at Episcopal Church of the Ascension usually attracts about 100 guests to a meal of pancakes and/or jambalya in celebration of the last day before Lent begins. Wednesday is Ash Wednesday and marks the beginning of Lent.
The usual Episcopal Ash Wednesday practice has also been cancelled. However the church is offering an online service at 6:30 p.m.
Those who wish to attend should contact Father Mike Fay to be put on the invitation list. The email is fr.mike.fay@gmail.com.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is having two Ash Wednesday Masses, one at 9 a.m. and one at 5 p.m. Attendance is limited to a capacity of 50 and is first come, first serve. Reservations are not being taken.
