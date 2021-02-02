by Mountain Mail Staff
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will hold a community COVID-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
This vaccination clinic will be available to those community members who fall into Phase 1A and specific Phase 1B categories set forth by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. This includes:
• Healthcare workers
• First responders
• Coloradans aged 70 and older.
Vaccinations will take place completely within each person’s vehicle.
Vehicles will enter through the main entrance of the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, and immediately be met at a checkpoint with further instructions.
Consent forms are required for vaccinations, and can be found on the online scheduler, as well as on HRRMC’s COVID-19 website at https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/.
Printed forms will also be available at the main entrance of the hospital and all HRRMC clinics prior to Friday.
HRRMC asked that anyone who signs up please come prepared with this paperwork completed to ensure vehicle traffic is minimized.
HRRMC community members must sign up for a specific time slot using the online scheduler at https://hrrmcvaccines.rsvpify.com/.
For anyone who has challenges with the online scheduler, a phone number is available for troubleshooting issues at (719) 530-2479.
