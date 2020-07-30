Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19, reported the launch of a new data dashboard that should be available to the public today.
The data available to the public will include a breakdown of the previous 30 days with case totals, symptomatic versus asymptomatic cases, ages, gender and location within the county.
Carlstrom, speaking at an online Town Hall meeting Wednesday, said in creating the dashboard CCPH was responding to community inquiries about different kinds of data.
Carlstrom also said the state lab is in the process of building capacity in order to have a faster turn-around for test results, which have slowed from three days to up to 10 days as the number of tests to be processed has increased.
The state lab is now running tests 24/7 and the turn around seems to be a little sooner, Carlstrom said.
Carlstrom commended the community for working hard to keep numbers of COVID-19 cases down in the county by following prevention guidelines.
