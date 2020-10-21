An additional nine positive cases of COVID-19 were added to Chaffee County Public Health’s COVID-19 online dashboard Tuesday, bringing the county’s seven day total to 27 cases.
One of the new cases reported was an inmate at Buena Vista Correctional Complex. In the past week nine staff members at the facility tested positive for the virus.
Another case, reported Monday night, was an individual connected to Salida High School.
As a result, SHS shifted to remote learning Tuesday and all Salida schools went remote today to accommodate contact tracing.
Chaffee County’s total case count since data collection began in March is 393 as of Tuesday.
