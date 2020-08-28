Chaffee County Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 among the general population since Monday.
Those cases bring Chaffee County’s total number of cases since March to 318.
All six currently active general community cases are resting at home.
The county’s positivity rate is approximately 3.3 percent for Aug. 11 to Aug. 25 a press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.