Those in vaccination Phase 1B.4 in Chaffee County could begin receiving vaccinations as early as Thursday.
Governor Jared Polis announced the inclusion of the 1B.4 group for vaccination eligibility in Colorado at a Friday press conference.
Polis said Coloradans in Phase 1B.4 will be eligible to receive the vaccine on March 19 with the rest of Coloradans eligible by mid-April.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said, “We are excited to be moving onto the 1B.4 group sooner than we had originally thought we would be able to.”
Carlstrom said the county is planning on a vaccination clinic Thursday rather than Friday, for which those in group 1B.4 will be included.
The clinic is set for 1-4 p.m. at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Because next week’s clinic schedule is light due to Spring Break, those who fall within 1B.4 may schedule for their first dose on this day Carlstrom said.
She said Thursday’s clinic should be published and ready for scheduling by today.
The vaccine being distributed is Pfizer, so it is critical that those scheduling are available on April 8 for their second dose, Carlstrom said.
The latest phase includes those 50 and older, frontline workers in food and restaurants, manufacturing, and people who serve critical functions in state and local governments as well as those 16-49 who have one significant health risk as denoted by Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
Those who are currently eligible for the vaccine but have not yet received will still be able to get a vaccine appointment as the state moves forward with 1B.4 a press release stated.
Once the vaccine opens up to the general public, vaccine providers will be able to prioritize those who are at risk due to their age, and others with high-risk conditions who have not yet received the vaccine.
Six state-run community vaccination sites across the state that will have the capacity to administer 6,000 vaccines per day are being made ready.
“By mid-April, we expect over a half-million doses per week, and that is why we are getting these community vaccine sites established. We are going to need these sites to get all the doses of vaccines we receive weekly administered and get it into Coloradan’s arms,” stated Brigadier General Scott Sherman, who is in charge of the distribution of vaccine across the state.
To register for a vaccination clinic in Chaffee County visit https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.