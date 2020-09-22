Chaffee County Public Health reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 from positive test results received on Saturday and Monday.
Two cases were reported Saturday and 5 more were confirmed on Monday.
At least 6 of the cases were from the north end of the county and one, an 82 year old symptomatic male was hospitalized.
Three of the cases are younger than 18.
On the CCPH COVID-19 dashboard, the percentage of cases located in the north end of Chaffee County, including the Buena Vista area north end cases has surpassed South end 51.1 percent to 48.9 percent.
By gender, cases among males accounts for 61.7 percent of cases. In the case of the latest cases identified at least 5 were males.
The latest cases bring Chaffee County’s total number of cases to 336 since data collection began in March.
The county’s current two week positivity rate is 2.29 percent.
