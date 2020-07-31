Chaffee County Public Health launched a new data dashboard Thursday to keep the community abreast of changes in the county’s COVID-19 status.
The dashboard provides real-time updates and is the place to find the most current information regarding COVID-19 in Chaffee County a press release stated.
In creating the dashboard, CCPH discovered a few discrepancies in previous data sent out to the public, which have now been corrected.
As of Friday morning the county data shows a total of 286 cases since March.
Cases connected with the Buena Vista Correctional Complex outbreak:
• 183 offenders
• 10 staff members living in the county
Cases connected to the Columbine Manor Care Center outbreak:
• 44 residents
• 12 staff members living in the county
General community members: 37 (one new case reported Thursday)
Death statistics remain at 19 COVID-19 patients, 14 of whom died from the virus.
New information available includes symptomatic versus asymptomatic cases, county location, type of spread, gender, numbers released from isolation and hospitalizations.
A 30-day timeline shows how many cases per day have been diagnosed.
From July 25-July 31, eight cases were reported as positive in Chaffee County, five of which were members of the BVCC staff.
To view the dashboard, visit the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page or chaffeecounty.org and click on the COVID-19 link for a further link to the dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.