Chaffee County surpassed 100 cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days as eight more cases tested positive Wednesday.
Of those, 66 cases have been diagnosed in the last seven days. As of Monday the county’s two-week positivity rate was 4.74 percent.
Chaffee County Public Health contact tracing in the past month has shown 68.1 percent of cases in the county have been spread through person-to-person contact.
Community spread accounts for 26.1 percent of cases and 5.8 percent of cases come from those traveling outside the county.
South end cases accounted for 68.3 percent of positive tests in the last month, while north end cases accounted for 31.7 percent.
The percentage of cases by gender was about 50-50.
The county’s total pandemic case count rose to 591 with Wednesday’s case report.
Chaffee County remains in “level yellow – concern” on the state’s color coded COVID-19 dial, however, several “level orange – high risk” mitigations are currently in effect in the county.
Statewide an additional 3,503 cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday brought Colorado’s pandemic total to 210,630 with a seven-day positivity rate of 11.45 percent.
To access the CCPH dashboard visit https://datastudio.google.com/reporting/51ff040d-f850-4a41-ade1-f9cbf1bd8bc4/page/zPEZB.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data and the state’s COVID-19 dial may be accessed at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data.
