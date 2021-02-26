Salida moved to Tier II of its COVID-19 action plan as of Friday.
The action came as a result of the county moving to “Yellow Level” on the state’s COVID-19 dial on Feb. 6.
As a result, city council and planning commission meetings along with meetings of all boards and commissions will allow limited in-person attendance for purposes of conducting public hearings beginning March 2.
The city is requesting those wishing to testify to please do so on the GoToWebinar platform or by email or letter.
In person testimony will be limited to 10 people in the meeting room at any given time, in addition to staff and board members.
Masks and six foot social distancing are still required.
In Tier II the city will open additional access to the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
The Paquette Gallery at the Salida SteamPlant Event Center will remain open on a limited basis.
The SteamPlant Theater and Annex may reopen on a limited basis for small events in compliance with the Chaffee County Public Health order.
Log on to http://www.cityofsalida.com to view the complete action plan.
