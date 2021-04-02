Gov. Jared Polis is expected to announce today whether or not he will extend Colorado’s mask mandate past Saturday when the current mandate is slated to end.
Public health officials have continued to stress the need to maintain protocols such as masking, hand washing and social distancing, even as vaccination rates continue to rise.
Vaccinations are open to all Coloradans over the age of 16 starting today.
As of Thursday, 14,681 first and second doses of vaccine (including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) have been administered to Chaffee County residents.
Chaffee County saw 13 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the past week, bringing the two-week total to 25 and the pandemic total to 1,049.
The county’s two-week positivity rate remains at 1.7 percent.
Statewide, there have been 463,685 cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the pandemic. Of those 6,250 have died as a result of the virus.
Currently the state public health department reports a seven-day moving average of 1,143 new cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 4.5 percent.
Buena Vista Correctional Complex is still listed as an active outbreak site, although the Colorado Department of corrections currently lists no active cases among inmates.
A correctional staff member was diagnosed March 25.
Across Colorado 1,022,873 people were fully immunized as of Thursday and an additional 1,696,770 people had received their first dose of one of the two double dose vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.