Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19 said as of Thursday 320 out of the 400 slots for the Jan. 23 vaccination event had been filled.
The by-appointment only clinic will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, and is only for healthcare workers, responders and those age 70 and older.
To register or assist someone to register visit www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
Chaffee County Public Health is also working on a phone registration option to facilitate appointments as vaccination distribution continues.
To date, Chaffee County Public Health has vaccinated 946 people with their first dose in 2½ weeks. Second doses will begin Jan. 25.
Chaffee County Public health continues to offer testing clinics for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 from 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment visit https://curative.com/sites/9101#9/38.5384/-106.0189.
In Buena Vista testing is available from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. through Valley Wide Health. To make an appointment call 833-350-1113, ext. 4.
Chaffee County Public Health reported 3 COVID-19 cases Thursday for a 14-day total of 95 cases and a two week positivity rate of 5.95.
The county reports a pandemic total of 755 cases and 16 deaths directly related to the virus.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported a total of 369,177 cases since March and 4,410 deaths due to COVID-19 across the state with a seven-day positivity rate of 6.47 percent.
To date state public health reports a total of 223,827 Coloradans have received their first dose of the vaccine and 46,897 have received their second dose.
The number of vaccine providers has increased to 431 across the state.
