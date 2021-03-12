As more people complete their vaccination series for COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated precaution guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated.
While masking in public places is still mandated in Colorado, and other precautions such as practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet, avoiding medium and large gatherings with people from different households and frequent handwashing are still encouraged, the CDC has relaxed guidance in private settings for those who are fully vaccinated.
Full vaccination includes those who have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it becomes available, and it has been at least two weeks since the second dose.
According to CDC, those who are fully vaccinated may now:
• Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if they show no syptoms. (Those who have been exposed to the virus should still monitor themselves for two weeks and seek testing if symptoms develop.)
• Visit with other fully vaccinated people without masks or social distancing.
• Visit unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.
Those currently eligible for vaccinations include those in groups 1A, 1B.1, 1B.2 ans 1B.3.
The next group, 1B.4, which includes those older than 50, those with one of the health concerns listed by Colorado Department of Health, or essential workers, is scheduled to begin eligibility for vaccinations around March 21.
For more information about COVID-19 and vaccinations in Chaffee County visit www.chaffeecounty.org and click on the red Cornavirus COVID-19 Information button.
