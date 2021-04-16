To date, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows health resources in Chaffee County have administered 16,838 first and second doses of vaccine to combat COVID-19.
Statewide the number of first dose recipients is 2,240,454 and those fully vaccinated is 1,363,068.
Chaffee County Public Health reported eight cases identified in the county in the past seven days.
The 14-day case count is 27, with a positivity rate of 2.76 percent.
Of the eight newest cases, one, a 71-year-old south end man is being treated at Heart for the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Chaffee County has recorded a pandemic total of 1,078 cases of the virus since March 2020.
A recent outbreak at Chaffee County Detention Center is still considered active, although no new cases were reported by public health as of Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 485,310 reported cases of COVID-19, 6,319 of which resulted in death.
The state currently shows a seven day moving average of 1,429 cases per day with a positivity rate of 5.85 percent.
