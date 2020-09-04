Chaffee County Public Health announced a 49-year-old male in the south end of the county tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
The man was asymptomatic and is currently resting at home.
The most recent case brings Chaffee County’s total case count to 319.
CCPH reported the county’s positivity rate at 1.34 as of Thursday.
