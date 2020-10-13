Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, one in the general community and the other a staff member at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
Chaffee County Public Health reports of the 11 cases identified within the last week, only one, a 77-year-old male from the north end of the county is currently hospitalized.
Chaffee County’s two week positivity rate rose from 1.72 percent to 1.88 percent with cases reported in the last 7 days.
CCPH plans to host a town hall meeting with key stakeholders at noon Oct. 23 to share COVID-19 updates and its impact on the community.
The state’s current positivity rate stands at 4.89 percent with a 7 day moving average of 711 reported cases.
To date Colorado has reported 79,037 cases of COVID-19 since data collection began in March and all 64 counties have now been affected.
There have been 867 outbreaks of the virus in Colorado, which includes the two outbreaks reported in Chaffee County.
As of Monday 1,998 deaths due to COVID-19 had been reported statewide.
Sunday Gov. Jared Polis extended his executive order on masks for 30 more days.
