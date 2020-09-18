Chaffee County Public Health reported 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last week, with 8 of those cases being reported since Sunday.
That includes the elementary school-age case at Avery Parsons Elementary School in Buena Vista, reported Monday.
All of the other reported cases were in the north end of the county and all cases were resting at home.
The most recent positive cases bring the total number of general population cases up to 63 with a pandemic total of 329 since data collection began in March.
Public Health estimated the positivity rate in Chaffee County to be 1.94 percent.
The state positivity rate stands at 3.07 percent for the past week.
To date the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has documented 61,699 cases of COVID-19 across 63 of the state’s 64 counties.
The only Colorado county that has not had a reported case of the virus is Kiowa County, which has an estimated population of about 1,406 according to U.S. census data.
