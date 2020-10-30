Chaffee County’s total COVID-19 case count is 427 as of Thursday with five new community cases recorded since Tuesday.
The two-week county positivity rate is currently 4.05 percent.
Statewide the case count topped 100,000 this week with a Thursday count of 102,014.
To date 2,095 people in Colorado have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state was 7.02 percent as of Thursday.
On Sunday CDPHE launched its statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system, in partnership with Google and Apple.
Coloradans should have received a notice on their Android and Apple phones with instructions about how to opt-in.
To learn more visit www.addyourphone.com.
