During the last two weeks, Chaffee County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 dropped to 2 percent according to Chaffee County Public Health data.
Only two community cases have been reported in the last week, bringing the total to 52 since data began to be recorded in March.
Statewide, the positivity rate for the last week stands at 2.61 percent as of Monday.
Since March, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has reported 57,223 cases of COVID-19, with 7,010 hospitalizations and 1,843 deaths due to the virus.
There have been 604 outbreaks of COVID-19 throughout the state, including two in Chaffee County
The most recent reported outbreak in the county was at Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
Colorado Department of Corrections reports of the 198 inmate cases seen during the outbreak, 196 have recovered as of Friday.
No new staff cases have emerged at BVCC according to CCPH data.
Turnaround for testing results has improved for tests administered by CCPH, from 2-7 days reported last week to 2-3 days.
CCPH offers free testing from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to symptomatic, asymptomatic with known contact and health care workers, first responders, senior care facility workers and essential workers who directly interact with the public. Contact CCPH at 719-539-4510 to be screened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.