The nation surpassed 500,000 deaths due to COVID-19 by Tuesday evening.
As vaccinations progress throughout the country Centers for Disease Control models forecast a downturn in weekly deaths due to the virus.
Several variants of the virus have come into play, however, causing public health officials to warn about possible upticks in the number of cases and the need to maintain and possibly increase preventative measures, such as double masking.
For now the numbers in Colorado are seeing an improvement as vaccines are distributed to higher risk groups.
On Feb. 6, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment updated its color coded COVID-19 dial dashboard to include weekly rather than biweekly data.
Chaffee and other counties were moved from the more restrictive level orange – high risk – to yellow concern.
Since then several counties in Colorado have been granted permission to move from level yellow to level blue – caution as metrics have improved in those counties, including some adjoining Chaffee County.
Currently Fremont and Saguache counties are at level blue; Chaffee, Gunnison, Pitkin and Park counties are at level yellow and Lake county remains at level orange.
All counties in the group have positivity rates lower than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline of 5 percent. Saguache and Lake Counties are at 0 percent.
The current pandemic total number of cases for Chaffee and surrounding counties as of Monday (including Colorado Department of Corrections cases in Chaffee and Fremont counties) is 11,487.
Of those, 90 deaths were associated with the virus. The only county with zero deaths associated with COVID-19 in the group was Lake County.
