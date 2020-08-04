The new data dashboard Chaffee County Public Health launched Thursday, is designed to provide real-time updates regarding COVID-19 in Chaffee County to keep the public abreast of case data.
In creating the dashboard, CCPH discovered a few discrepancies in previous data sent to the public, which have now been corrected.
“It is a work in progress and there are several other metrics that we hope to add in the future. Instead of waiting until it is fully complete, we wanted to get this out as soon as possible. We ask for your patience as we continue strengthening this tool,” the release stated.
As of Monday morning the county data shows a total of 288 cases since March. One new community case was reported Thursday, one Sunday.
Cases connected with the Buena Vista Correctional Complex outbreak:
• 184 offenders
• 10 staff members living in the county
Cases connected to the Columbine Manor Care Center outbreak:
• 44 residents
• 12 staff members living in the county
General community members: 38
Death statistics remain at 19 COVID-19 patients, 14 of whom died from the virus.
The biggest change to the data, stated CCPH, is the calculation of community positives.
“To report the most accurate picture of what is happening within Chaffee County, staff members of both Columbine and DOC are now counted in our Community Positive totals,” CCPH stated.
However, color coding further denotes different populations in the community related to outbreaks.
Other information on the dashboard regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the county is new.
Within the community population (excluding the two outbreaks), of those testing positive for the virus, 83.3 percent have been symptomatic, while 16.6 percent have presented no symptoms.
Community cases in the south end of the county outnumber north end cases 64.8 percent to 35.2 percent. South end data includes Salida and Poncha Springs. North end data includes Buena Vista and Nathrop.
By far the type of spread most prevalent in Chaffee County is person-to-person, accounting for 66.1 percent of cases. Travel accounts for 19.6 percent. The remaining 14.3 percent of cases were spread by community contact, meaning from an unknown community resident.
Thus far, males in the community have a higher incidence of testing positive for the virus, at 57.6 percent, than females, at 42.4 percent.
Of those in the community having tested positive since testing began 59.5 percent have been release from isolation. The remaining 40.5 percent are currently still in isolation.
Only 4.1 percent of all community cases have needed hospitalization.
Currently there are no cases of COVID-19 hospitalized.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center has tested 92 employees since March. Only 2 have tested positive, neither of whom had direct contact with others at the hospital at the time they were diagnosed.
Links to access the data dashboard are available from the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook Page or through the Chaffee County website at chaffecounty.org and click on the COVID-19 link for a further link to the dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.