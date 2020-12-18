As the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Chaffee County were administered to frontline and health care workers at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Thursday, Chaffee County’s pandemic total of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 806 Thursday with the addition of eight new cases.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 8.94 percent, the highest percentage to date.
In the past seven days 62 people have been diagnosed with the virus bringing the two-week case count to 146.
HRRMC reports zero hospitalizations at this time.
Buena Vista Correctional Complex currently has 68 active cases of COVID-19 within the inmate population.
The Colorado Department of Corrections reported 195 total inmate cases during the recent outbreak which started Oct. 21.
DOC reported a total of 41 staff members have also tested positive since the most recent outbreak began.
Statewide the pandemic total numbered 300,414 cases Thursday with the addition of 3,145 cases.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was at 8.64 percent, a decline from recent weeks.
Chaffee County Public Health has discontinued COVID-19 testing in Buena Vista.
Those in the north end needing a test can obtain one through Valley-Wide Health Systems from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 707 U.S. 24 N., Buena Vista.
Valley-Wide will bill insurance, but the test is free of charge for the uninsured. To register through Valley-Wide call 719-392-8610 and choose the option to speak with a nurse.
Chaffee County Public Health will host a town hall at noon today to address topics such as the COVID-19 vaccine and distribution plans, state and county data dashboards, the county’s overall healthcare system, mental health issues, economic support resources and the Chaffee’s Got Heart campaign.
To access the town hall via Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/COVID19ChaffeeCounty/.
To join by Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/304209587 and enter 304 209 587 for the meeting ID.
To call into the Zoom, dial 346-248-7799 and then enter the meeting ID: 304 209 587.
