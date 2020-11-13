Starting today, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will implement several changes to the type of COVID-19 tests offered at its facilities.
All routine outpatient COVID-19 tests will be sent to Mayo Clinic for results.
This includes all travel-related COVID-19 test requests, surgery-related COVID-19 test requests for surgeries not performed at HRRMC, as well as symptomatic and asymptomatic outpatient test requests. Turnaround times are estimated at 2-5 days.
These changes are a result of rapid in-house molecular testing supply shortages across the state.
Alternative testing options are available through Chaffee County Public Health by calling 719-539-4510 or 719-530-2565.
As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, more changes may occur.
Please check HRRMC.com for the latest updates or call 719-530-2217.
