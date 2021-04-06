Chaffee County Treasurer’s office, 104 Crestone, will be closed this week due to a possible COVID-19 exposure concern.
As a precaution, treasurer’s office staff will conduct work remotely while self-quarantining through Friday, a press release stated.
To contact the treasurer’s office call 719-539-6808 or visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Treasurer for a list of staff email addresses.
