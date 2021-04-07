Chaffee County Public Health announced Monday that it will add a drive-through Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Poncha Springs.
Public health will receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week through Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom, said,“CCPH is excited to finally be able to offer members of our community with a third brand of vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, especially due to it being a one dose series compared to a two dose series.”
“Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in positive cases in our county, and we are truly in a race to get our population vaccinated and our community protected before the variants have a chance to catch up,” she said.
Chaffee County’s COVID-19 positivity rate rose from 1.7-2.5 percent since March 29.
The county’s seven-day case count was 18 as of Monday, one case higher than the two-week count prior to March 29.
The current two week case count is 27.
A press release stated due to slowing demand of vaccination interest and an increase of “vaccine tourism” experienced at recent clinics, public health’s last first dose mass vaccination clinic at the Fairgrounds will be April 13.
After that, community members will need to schedule through one of public health’s regularly scheduled immunization clinics as long as there are supplies and availability.
There are still plenty of available slots at upcoming clinics through April 13 and the public is urged to take advantage of this easy and free opportunity to get vaccinated.
“CCPH urges everyone in the county who has not signed up for the vaccine, regardless of which type, to please register for an upcoming clinic as soon as possible,” Carlstrom said.
Other currently scheduled vaccine events through Chaffee County Public health include:
Thursday - Second doses Pfizer
Saturday - Second doses Moderna in Buena Vista with Buena Vista Drug
April 12 - First and Second doses Moderna
April 18 - Second dose Pfizer at Buena Vista High School
April 19 - Second doses Moderna
April 20 - Second doses Pfizer
April 26 - Second doses Moderna
To register for a vaccine visit www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
