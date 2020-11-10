by Mountain Mail Staff
Longfellow Elementary School programing will be remote beginning Wednesday, after a positive COVID-19 case was identified today.
Brandy Coscarella, Salida School Board secretary, announced that Longfellow will spend Wednesday conducting contract tracing with Chaffee County Public Health.
All other campuses are scheduled for in-person learning.
