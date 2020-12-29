Frontline and health care personnel continue to receive first vaccinations in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan, including those in Chaffee County.
Chaffee County Public Health nurses carried out vaccinations for those in the 1A group at Chaffee County Fairgrounds Monday.
Statewide 67,047 vaccine doses have been administered since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines became available.
Chaffee County has seen 264 cases of COVID-19 in the last month, with a high of 30 cases reported in one day, Nov. 28.
In the past seven days, 32 cases have been reported with 19 reported since Dec. 23.
Currently two cases are reported as hospitalized at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
The pandemic total for Chaffee County is 864 cases and 15 deaths directly due to the virus.
Chaffee County’s 14-day positivity rate as of Monday is 5.65 percent.
The statewide pandemic total reached 326,668 cases with 3,717 deaths due to COVID-19 Monday.
The health department reported 1,449 new cases Monday and a seven-day moving average of 1,938 cases.
Across the state there were 113 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 with a seven-day moving average of 128.
Currently the state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 6.09 percent.
Chaffee County Public Health will be closed New Year’s Day, Friday. COVID-19 testing clinics on Thursday will not operate although today and Wednesday’s testing will be held at Chaffee County Fairgrounds as usual.
Appointments are required for testing. To schedule a COVID-19 test with Chaffee County Public health visit https://curative.com/sites/9101#9/38.5384/-106.0189.
For information on the status of vaccinations in the state visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.