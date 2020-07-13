Total Chaffee County Positives: 124
Deaths among cases (includes probable): 19
Deaths due to COVID-19: 14
Positive Community Cases (does not includes Columbine and DOC): 30
Positive Columbine Cases: 56
Columbine Resident Cases: 44
Columbine Staff Cases: 12
Positive DOC Cases: 38
DOC Inmate Cases: 36
DOC Staff Cases: 2
Out-of-County Cases: 12 (Not included in Chaffee County’s final numbers. These cases include people who were tested in Chaffee County but do not have physical addresses in the county. They could be tourists or live in a neighboring county but live/work in Chaffee.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.