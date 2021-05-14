QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: Where do we stand on the current mask and social distancing restrictions in the county and the state?
ANSWER: The CDC released an updated mask mandate Thursday, allowing no masks outside and many indoor facilities if you are fully vaccinated. We are awaiting word from the state and county public health departments on their plans as local overrides national in these situations.
ANSWER: The best place to find the most updated statewide restrictions is on the following website: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-dial.
QUESTION: Have any of the recent positive COVID cases in the county been in people who have been vaccinated?
ANSWER: In the last three weeks more than 95 percent of positive COVID cases were in unvaccinated people, according to Chaffee County Public Health. To date there has been only one breakthrough case of a fully vaccinated individual contracting the virus.
QUESTION: How many county citizens older than age 16 have received at least one vaccine dose?
ANSWER: Slightly over 10,000 eligible people have been vaccinated as of the last available numbers earlier this week. This means about 60 percent of the county has been vaccinated. About 5 percent are awaiting their second vaccine. The CDC states that second vaccines confer improved immunity. The target by July 4 is 75 percent of those eligible to be vaccinated. The state as a whole is at 40 percent vaccinated.
QUESTION: Who makes the mitigation guidelines in the state?
ANSWER: Gov. Polis issues the mitigation guidelines in the state based on recommendations from the CDC and the state public health department. He gives additional oversight to local jurisdictions. Therefore, county public health departments are allowed to customize guidelines to fit local needs.
QUESTION: When and where do I need to be masked and social distancing if I have been or have not been not vaccinated? And is there an easy place to find out information about masking?
ANSWER: On a countrywide level the best resource is at the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
The most current information for Chaffee County guidelines is at the website https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus. On that website, there is a frequently updated situational report. Answers to most questions may be found there. Currently, we are still in the blue level, meaning that we are not fully “open.”
QUESTION: What is the positivity rate in the county?
ANSWER: The current positivity rate is just over 3 percent. The positivity rate is the number of positive COVID tests of all tests done in a specific time frame. The recent increase is thought to be due to a small outbreak in the Salida schools and the BV correctional institution.
QUESTION: When will vaccines be fully approved by the FDA, and not just approved under emergency use authorization? And why does that make a difference?
ANSWER: The FDA is reviewing the data submitted by Pfizer for persons 16 and older. It will likely take several months for this review process to be completed. To date over 130 million doses have been given in this country. If the FDA gives its approval after this rigorous review, it will allow businesses and government agencies including the military to mandate vaccinations of staff should they want. Moderna is expected to file a request for full authorization as well this month. Again, it will take several months for the FDA review process.
Some people may feel more comfortable being vaccinated with a fully approved vaccine rather than one that was being given under emergency use authorization, EUA. Keep in mind it is the same vaccine. The initial approval under EUA was done after 40,000 doses were given, and now more than 100 million doses have been dispensed.
QUESTION: I just read that Pfizer was given EUA for its vaccine to be given to 12- to 15-year-olds as well. Is this safe in such a young age group?
ANSWER: Pfizer enrolled 23,000 teens in this clinical trial. No safety issues, called safety signals, were found. The younger the teens that can be vaccinated, the faster we can reach community immunity. It will also allow quicker participation in in-person school, sports and other school activities, as well as participation in summer programs including camp.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista Drug and Valley-Wide Health
