The State of Colorado and Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) launched a new system Tuesday to provide guidance for communities as they open or close schools, bars and businesses.
The new tool is a dial, accessible on the state’s dashboard, which uses five color-coded levels to indicate levels of response to COVID-19:
Green - Protect Our Neighbors.
Blue – Safer at Home Level 1: cautious.
Yellow – Safer at Home Level 2: concern.
Orange – Safer at Home Level 3: high risk.
Red – Stay at Home.
The color level system is based on metrics, which will be updated every Wednesday, including:
• Number of new cases.
• Sufficient testing to capture the level of virus transmission.
• Whether hospitalizations are increasing, stable or declining.
As of Tuesday Chaffee County was listed at level 2 of Safer at Home.
In order to qualify for a less restrictive level, counties or regions must meet and sustain all three metrics for two weeks a press release stated.
If a county or region is out of compliance with any of the metrics for two weeks, that county or region must move to a more restrictive level.
Counties will have a two-week window to turn the metrics around and will have an opportunity to consult with CDPHE before a transition.
The display will indicate the level for each county or region and will change as the metrics shift.
In Level 1 and Level 2 of Safer at Home, site specific variances will be considered if approved by the local public health agency and CDPHE.
If Chaffee County’s stable environment continues, it will be eligible to apply for a less restrictive environment the beginning of October.
However, there’s a chance that county leadership may decide to not move in that direction public health stated.
“We’re extremely excited and encouraged that the state has launched this new and improved data dashboard, which will include Chaffee County data. However, we caution that there could be some minor discrepancies between our local dashboard and the state’s dashboard,” said CCPH Director Andrea Carlstrom.
“Differences may occur due to the timing of positive case reports and tracking of all tests being conducted in the county, including rapid and serological tests. The release of results from outbreak investigations may also play a factor. CCPH will do its best to reconcile any differences and provide reasons for the differences. We appreciate everyone’s patience as this gets rolled out,” Carlstrom said.
The dial will eventually link to Chaffee County’s local dashboard.
To view the dial visit covid19.colorado.gov/data and scroll down and click on COVID-19 dial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.