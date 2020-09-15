Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday he was extending his executive order mandating the wearing of masks for another 30 days.
In a press conference Friday Polis said the state’s R value is hovering at about 1.
“If we can keep that up, there is no threat to the hospital capacity.”
He said that level was “simply a function of our behavior. We’re doing well with wearing masks, we’re doing well with the social distancing. We’re at a level where everyone who contracts the virus, or any other medical condition, gets the top quality care that we can provide.”
The executive order issued Friday states:
“My administration, along with other state, local, and federal authorities, has taken a wide array of actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, prevent further spread, and protect against overwhelming our health care resources. While we have seen indications that our efforts to ‘flatten the curve’ are working, transmission of the virus continues to threaten Coloradans’ way of life and livelihoods and current data shows a recent increase in COVID infections. As we take steps to return Coloradans to work, we must continue to take measures to facilitate reopening the economy while protecting public health by taking steps to incorporate best practices to protect individuals from infection.
“We have learned that widespread mask use is a low cost and highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65 percent. Broad adoption of mask wearing in Colorado may have significant economic benefits by allowing the State to prevent re-closures of businesses and schools and, ultimately, return to our normal lives more quickly.”
