On the heels of last week’s community vaccination clinic, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will again offer COVID-19 vaccinations to community members age 70 and older from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the hospital campus, 1000 Rush Drive.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko commended the quick set up of the Jan. 22 clinic following the hospital’s receipt of a batch of vaccines Jan. 20.
He told Salida Hospital Board members at Tuesday night’s board meeting 430 first doses of vaccine were administered during the clinic.
Allison Gergley, HRRMC’s director of marketing and public relations reported as of Wednesday HRRMC had administered 928 first doses of the vaccine including those of frontline medical workers and HRRMC employees and 394 second doses.
Friday’s clinic will only be available to Colorado residents in the Phase 1B category that are 70 years of age and older as set forth by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Walk-ins or community members for this clinic who do not fall into this phase at this time will not be accepted. Schedules will be monitored and appointments cancelled if participants do not meet the Phase 1B 70 and older guideline.
In providing the community clinic the hospital is supporting Chaffee County Public Health’s efforts to vaccinate 70 percent of the population in order to move to vaccinating the next phase of Coloradans.
Friday’s vaccinations will take place completely within each person’s vehicle.
Vehicles must enter at the intersection of Colo. 291 and CR 154.
After turning onto CR 154, vehicles will turn left onto Rush Drive. Checkpoints will be set up on the road to direct vehicles through the vaccination process.
Those who sign up should come prepared with completed paperwork to ensure vehicle traffic is minimized. Consent forms will be available at the main entrance of the hospital prior to Friday or online at https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/ and on the online scheduler.
Community members must sign up for a specific time slot using the online scheduler at https://hrrmcvaccines.rsvpify.com/.
For anyone who has challenges with the online scheduler, a phone number is available for troubleshooting issues at (719) 530-2479.
For more information, visit https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/.
