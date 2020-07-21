Buena Vista Correctional Facility has 131 reported positive cases of COVID-19, including 128 inmates and 3 staff members thus far in their recent outbreak of the virus.
That increase drove Chaffee County’s total number of positive cases up to 219 as of Monday.
A breakdown of the county numbers shows 32 community-wide cases, 56 cases from the Columbine Manor Care Center outbreak earlier in the spring and the recent cases at the Department of Corrections facility.
Total deaths as a direct result of COVID-19 in the county remains at 14.
Chaffee County Public health director and incident command for COVID-19, Andrea Carlstrom said CCPH is still awaiting the majority of results from last week’s testing.
CCPH tested 96 people last week but as of 3 p.m. Monday had only received 12 results back.
Testing for COVID-19 will be conducted by CCPH by appointment from 9:30 a.m.-noon today and Thursday at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Appointments must be made by close of business the day before the testing clinic takes place.
