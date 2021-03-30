Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Dijon chicken, brown rice, broccoli florets, tossed vegetable salad, strawberries, raisin nut cup and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Chili con carne, steamed broccoli, cornbread, trail mix with nuts and raisins and an apple.
Friday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, green beam amandine, cranberry mold, pecan pie and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Lasagna
Wednesday: Tacos
Thursday: Deli sandwich
Monday: Unavailable
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Pizza
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets
Thursday: Unavailable
Monday: Unavailable
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chicken fajita burrito
Wednesday: Volcano meatloaf
Thursday: Pizza
Monday: Unavailable
