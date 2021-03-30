Menus

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.

Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.

Today: Dijon chicken, brown rice, broccoli florets, tossed vegetable salad, strawberries, raisin nut cup and whole wheat bread with butter.

Thursday: Chili con carne, steamed broccoli, cornbread, trail mix with nuts and raisins and an apple.

Friday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, green beam amandine, cranberry mold, pecan pie and a whole wheat dinner roll.

Salida School District

All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.

Longfellow Elementary 

Tuesday: Lasagna

Wednesday: Tacos

Thursday: Deli sandwich

Monday: Unavailable

Salida Middle School

Tuesday: Pizza

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets

Thursday: Unavailable

Monday: Unavailable

Salida High School

Tuesday: Chicken fajita burrito

Wednesday: Volcano meatloaf

Thursday: Pizza

Monday: Unavailable

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.