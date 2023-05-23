by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The nine members of the Horizons Exploratory Academy class of 2023 made their way down the aisle at their graduation in true HEA style: wearing different color caps and gowns, according to their personal taste.
The ceremony, held Friday at Hutchinson Ranch, celebrated the accomplishment of the alternative high school graduates and was attended by family and friends.
Each graduate had a chance to address the audience, and several shared some of the struggles they had to get to this point.
All of the graduates thanked the people in their lives who supported them as they worked toward earning their diploma.
HEA Principal Kristie Servis told the graduates, “In taking this step you have opened up a world of opportunities for yourself.”
She said she and the HEA staff had learned lessons from each of them as well.
From Dillon Angell, she said they had learned the importance of being true to yourself.
She said Topher Belinski taught them how to find joy in everything.
Fabein Bentley, she said, taught the importance of listening.
From Hunter Gurule, Servis said they learned the importance of being resilient.
Samantha Jett, she said, was a master of focus.
The importance of independence is the lesson learned from Guinevere Keenan.
Paige Mishmash demonstrated the ability to live life to the fullest.
Chance Roper was a true motivator, Servis said.
Patryk Sineath taught the importance of family and caring about each other.
Service told the graduates as they head out into the wider world, “It’s OK to make mistakes. It’s OK to change your mind. Follow your heart.”
She reminded the HEA grads they are “always a part of the wolf pack,” the nickname the HEA students have for themselves.
Keynote speaker Jodi Breckenridge Petit, a member of the Salida School District Board of Education and frequent substitute teacher at Horizons, told the graduates they were “all here because you were helped by your families, by blood or bond, who didn’t give up on you” and were part of a “community quilt” made up of the people in their life.
Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn accepted the HEA graduating class of 2023 and left the graduates with two pieces of advice as they move forward.
“Go fast. Make mistakes,” he said.
“Don’t miss life because you didn’t take chances,” Blackburn said.
He added his second piece of advice, “Don’t be dumb.”
The graduates then received their diplomas from Servis and switched their mortarboard tassels from right to left denoting their new status at high school graduates.
The rest of the evening was given over to celebrating with friends and family.
HEA class of 2023 graduates:
Dillon Patrick Angell, Topher Jonathon Belinski, Fabein Xavier Bentley, Hunter Niema Gurule, Samantha Louise Jett, Guinevere Mackenzie Keenan, Paige Anna Mishmash, Chance Ryan Roper and Patryk Thomas Sineath.
